Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Arlekar on Thursday said that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government would undertake a “social justice survey” after the conclusion of the 2027 caste Census and will pass a resolution demanding the state’s due share of financial devolution from the taxes contributed to the Centre.

The governor acknowledged the disruption-free proceedings and expressed “immense satisfaction” about it on social media.(@lokbhavan_tn X)

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Addressing his maiden address to the state assembly, Arlekar became the first governor in the last three years to read the full text of the speech prepared by the government.

The governor acknowledged the disruption-free proceedings and expressed “immense satisfaction” about it on social media.

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The proceedings started with the traditional ‘Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu’ (Tamil invocation song) followed by the National Anthem. Later, at the conclusion of the session, the National Anthem was sung again.

During the previous DMK government, then governor RN Ravi used to stage a walkout without making his speech in the assembly stating that the National Anthem was not sung as per the assembly protocol, alleging that it was insulted.

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{{^usCountry}} Arlekar said that the state government would urge the Centre to swiftly complete the caste enumeration in conjunction with the ongoing Census so that it can proceed with the social justice survey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arlekar said that the state government would urge the Centre to swiftly complete the caste enumeration in conjunction with the ongoing Census so that it can proceed with the social justice survey. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It is a fundamental policy of this Government that true social justice lies in every community getting due representation... After the Union government completes the caste enumeration, the Government of Tamil Nadu will conduct the social justice survey,” Arlekar said. “Financial devolution” from taxes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is a fundamental policy of this Government that true social justice lies in every community getting due representation... After the Union government completes the caste enumeration, the Government of Tamil Nadu will conduct the social justice survey,” Arlekar said. “Financial devolution” from taxes {{/usCountry}}

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Arlekar said that Tamil Nadu would pass a resolution in the assembly demanding the states’ due share of “financial devolution” from the taxes contributed to the Union government.

“Besides passing the resolution, a special legal committee will be constituted to legally pursue the issue up to the Supreme Court, in order to secure fair financial devolution,” he said, adding that a report would be published detailing the Centre’s “discriminatory approach” toward the financial devolution for Tamil Nadu.

Arlekar said that the government opposes the Centre’s linking of the implementation of three-language formula with the allocation of education funds.

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The governor also said that the state government was taking necessary legal measures to halt neighbouring Karnataka’s proposal to implement the Mekedatu project, as it would largely affect the farmers livelihood.

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar on Thursday said the state is ready to hold talks with Tamil Nadu on the project.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that as the governor read the speech without any changes, an impression has been created that “an amicable atmosphere” has come about for a possible tie-up between the TVK and the BJP at the Centre.

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