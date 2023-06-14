Tamil Nadu withdraws general consent for CBI to probe cases in state: Report

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday withdrew general consent given to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ANI reported.The CBI will now need to get permission from Tamil Nadu Government to investigate in the state.The MK Stalin government's decision comes hours after state minister V Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He was sent to judicial custody till June 28.Nine states including West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Punjab and Rajasthan have already withdrawn general consent for CBI, which they call as a precaution against misuse of central agencies.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.

Chief minister Stalin had opposed his minister's arrest, accusing the central agency officials of ‘enacting a drama' in the name of inquiry and physically and mentally ‘troubling’ Balaji.

"They had pressured him to the point of him suffering chest pain," Stalin alleged in a statement.

“Senthil Balaji's arrest is a murder of democracy. This has been done to corner DMK, before Parliament Elections. No procedures were followed in the arrest...BJP is trying to create a fake narrative that DMK is a corrupt party. They are trying to do this, with the help of institutions like ED. In Patna, there is a united opposition party meeting. BJP is doing this out of nervousness”, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian had told reporters earlier in the day.

