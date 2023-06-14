Stalin attacks BJP as Tamil Nadu minister Balaji is hospitalised after arrest

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji over money laundering charges after questioning him for over 12 hours with chief minister MK Stalin accusing the federal agency of torturing his colleague that led to his hospitalisation. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin at the hospital to meet V Senthil Balaji. (PTI)

Stalin, who rushed to see Balaji at a Chennai hospital, blamed the torture for the minister’s chest pain. He said Balaji was tortured even after the minister said he would cooperate with the investigation. “Is it necessary...to act in a dehumanising manner in violation of the legal procedures...?”

He said the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will not be intimidated by “these threats” from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Do not fear. People will teach them a lesson in the 2024 [national] elections,” Stalin said. “They have acted very inhumanly even beyond the level needed for this case. We can clearly see the ill intentions of the ones who sent these [ED] officials. Balaji will fight legally,” Stalin said.

At least 15 state ministers also visited Balaji in the hospital.

Balaji was arrested hours after Stalin slammed the BJP’s “backdoor tactics” against its political opponents as ED on Tuesday launched raids at premises linked to Balaji as part of its probe against him in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, Karur and Erode. Stalin called ED’s raid at the secretariat office of Balaji a direct assault on the federal principle.

The allegations against Balaji date back to 2011-15 when he was the transport minister in the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government. Crores of rupees were allegedly taken from candidates in return for promised jobs. Many candidates did not get jobs despite allegedly paying bribes. Balaji quit AIADMK after former chief minister J Jayalalitha’s death in 2016. He joined the DMK in December 2018.

In May, the Supreme Court allowed the ED to continue its money laundering investigations in the alleged job scam overruling a Madras high court order in 2022. Balaji was arrested two weeks after the income-tax (I-T) department raided over 40 places across in Tamil Nadu linked to the minister.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai hit back at Stalin, calling the chief minister hypocritical in his stance on corruption. “When the Income-Tax [Department] raided the chief secretary’s office in December 2016, Stalin welcomed it and called the agency independent. He is now showing double standards,” Annamalai said.

BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy called Balaji’s hospitalisation “a complete drama” and said he should be sacked as minister. “Stalin’s government would be a laughing stock if he does not do so. He should also order him to cooperate with the probe so that justice can be done,” he said.

Opposition AIADMK leader Edapaddi Palaniswami echoed him. “When our leader and former minister Jayakumar was arrested, he was imprisoned for 20 days. He was not even permitted to take medicines. Balaji is doing drama now. As a moral responsibility, he should resign from his ministerial post.”

DMK’s allies including the Congress rallied behind Tamil Nadu’s ruling party. “Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, condemns the late-night arrest of...Balaji...This is nothing but political harassment and vendetta by the Modi government against those opposed to it. None of us in the Opposition will be intimidated by such brazen moves,” the Congress said in a statement.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) condemned Balaji’s arrest saying the BJP appeared intent on diverting attention through its “relentless pursuit of political vendetta.” “This arrest is a continued attack on India’s opposition, and it undermines the very foundations of our democracy, which thrives on the principles of justice, fairness and the right to dissent,” AAP said in a statement.

DMK leader R S Bharathi wondered whether ED was targeting Balaji since there was a power cut for 15 minutes when Union home minister Amit Shah was at the Chennai airport on June 10. He linked the raids to Shah’s visit to the state and added they have an ulterior motive.

Bharathi called the raids also a diversionary tactic since the BJP’s ally AIADMK was threatening to break the alliance.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday condemned the BJP’s “political vendetta” against Tamil Nadu’s DMK government and said misuse of central agencies continues while calling them unacceptable and desperate acts.