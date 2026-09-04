‘Please get me out… they torture me’: Tamil Nadu woman rescued after desperate SOS from Kuwait

A Tamil Nadu woman's desperate plea for help from Kuwait, wherein she alleged “torture” and unpaid wages, prompted authorities into action, leading to her rescue from the country. Vanitha was reportedly working as a domestic help in Kuwait, and said she had not been paid for two months. (X/ Screengrabs)

In her video, which was widely circulated on social media, the woman, identified was Vanitha, was seen with her head covered with a scarf, and appeared to be making the video from a small room. She allegedly appealed to the Kallakurichi Collector and Superintendent of Police to help her return to India, PTI news agency reported.

Vanitha was reportedly working as a domestic help in Kuwait, and said she had not been paid for two months. The Tamil Nadu authorities, after seeing the video, confirmed that Vanitha is a native of Kallakurichi, and said they had traced her family members, NDTV reported. Her family had also since filed a complaint and sought her rescue.

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The woman was later rescued, according to DD Tamil News, and was seen thanking the authorities and the Union government in a video released on Friday.

‘They torture me here’: Vanitha's plea from Kuwait In her plea, the woman said, “My name is Vanitha and I am from Kallakurichi district. It's been three months since I came overseas.”

“They torture me here….They've not paid my salary over the past two months. I can't stand it anymore,” Vanitha said while elaborating on the working conditions in Kuwait.

She then directly appealed to the Tamil Nadu authorities, saying, “I appeal to the Collector madam and Superintendent of Police madam to rescue me and get me to India, my motherland.”

Vanitha's mother, Vennila, also alleged that her daughter had been duped by an agent, who cheated her under the guise of arranging a job in Kuwait, NDTV reported. Vennila said Vanitha, who has two children, had travelled to Kuwait hoping to work as a domestic help.

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The Tamil Nadu woman's plea is not the first time an Indian national has released a desperate plea for help from Kuwait. A woman from Andhra Pradesh had also released a video, in 2024, alleging torture by her employers. The woman, who was a native of Kakinada district, had also recorded a video and sent it to her relatives.

“They are not giving me proper food. they are trying to kill me. Please save me and send me back to my children,” NDTV had cited her as saying. The woman was reportedly identified as Gara Kumari, a widow who had three children.