Tandoor worker, eatery owner held for ‘spitting’ on rotis in Saharanpur

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday detained a tandoor worker and the owner of an eatery after several people complained that he had been spitting on rotis before baking them. The arrest was made after Bajrang Dal approached the police on Tuesday with a purported viral video of the incident. Saharanpur: Tandoor worker, eatery owner held after video of ‘spitting’ on roti goes viral (Pic for representation)

The video, based on which the complaint was registered, showed the tandoor worker allegedly spitting on the rotis before putting them in the tandoor. The officials said police registered a case and detained both the eatery owner and the worker.

Superintendent of Police, City, Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI, “The accused are currently under interrogation, and further action will be taken based on an investigation.”

Multiple incidents have been reported from Uttar Pradesh where workers allegedly added spit or human waste in the food served to customers. In the wake of such incidents, the UP government announced on Tuesday that it will introduce a new law against sellers who "hide their identity" or mix human waste and inedible materials in food items and beverages.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that imprisonment and fine would be ensured against those who violate the law and action taken considering such crimes as cognisable and non-bailable.

As per the statement, CM Yogi said that these incidents are "horrific" and have an adverse effect on social harmony and health of the consumers, according to the release.

Keeping in view the importance of ensuring the purity of food items and maintaining the confidence of consumers, it is necessary to make strict laws, Adityanath said, directing officers to prepare "clear" regulations to prevent such incidents in hotels, restaurants, dhabas, and street food stalls.

While addressing a meeting, the chief minister said that all food outlets must have a sufficient number of CCTV cameras installed to ensure no wrongdoings, especially in the kitchen and dining areas. The footage for at least one month should be made available at all times on demand by the district administration, he said.

