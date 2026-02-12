Tantrik twist in Peeragarhi ‘suicides’: Baba held for murder in Delhi; poisoned 3, stole cash, say cops

Three people found dead inside a parked car on northwest Delhi’s Peeragarhi flyover on Sunday, with no visible injuries, were murdered by a 72-year-old self-styled tantrik who poisoned them with laddoos after promising to convert their ₹2 lakh into ₹3 crore through supernatural powers, police said on Wednesday. Police said that during questioning, the “baba” admitted he had prepared laddoos mixed with poison and travelled with the victims in their car. (Sourced)

The breakthrough came after investigators conducted a technical analysis of CCTV footage and call records. The data revealed that Kamruddin, known to his followers as “baba”, was the last person to leave the vehicle — nearly an hour before passing motorists found the victims unconscious at 3.50 PM on Sunday.

The victims — Randhir Singh, 76, Shiv Naresh, 47, and Laxmi, 40 — were discovered in a white Tigor parked in the flyover’s service lane. Singh was in the driver’s seat, Naresh in the passenger seat, and Laxmi in the rear. There were no external injuries or signs of struggle.

Kamruddin, who operated tantric centres in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad and Loni, had convinced the trio to consume poison-laced laddoos, alcohol and aerated beverages while reciting mantras as part of rituals for “dhanvarsha” (windfall). After they ingested the lethal mixture, he stole ₹2 lakh from the car and returned to his house by public transport.

“Kamruddin sat in their car and accompanied them to the Peeragarhi flyover, where he was the last person leaving the vehicle, nearly an hour before the victims were found unconscious by passing motorists. We found that Kamruddin returned to his house using public transport. He also stole ₹2 lakh kept inside the car,” said joint commissioner of police (western range) Jatin Narwal.

While the presence of liquor bottles and documents suggested a suicide pact, the victims’ families ruled out the possibility, prompting a deeper probe. CCTV footage showed Singh and Naresh leaving Baprola village at 9.30 AM on Sunday, picking up Laxmi from Jahangirpuri, and driving to Kamruddin’s house in Ghaziabad’s Loni.

The accused was arrested after he confessed to the killings. A case has been registered at the Paschim Vihar East police station.

“Kamruddin was picked up for questioning after investigation revealed that he lured people on the pretext of providing ‘dhanvarsha’ through tantric rituals,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sachin Sharma. “Kamruddin would gain the confidence of victims and administer poison mixed in laddoos to kill and rob them. The accused is a habitual offender and has been previously involved in heinous criminal cases.”

Police said Kamruddin was involved in at least two similar murders — in Rajasthan in 2014 and Uttar Pradesh in 2025.

The chain of events began two months ago when Laxmi’s neighbour, Salim, introduced her to Kamruddin. Seeking healing for her ailing husband, Laxmi visited the Loni centre multiple times, where the tantrik claimed he could triple their money. Laxmi informed Naresh, who then told Singh. The victims visited Loni again on Sunday to meet the accused, a senior officer said.

While Singh and Naresh belonged to Baprola village near Najafgarh and had known each other for years through their businesses, Laxmi and Naresh had come into contact around three months ago through a common acquaintance, police said.

An investigator said that Kamruddin instructed the trio to bring ₹2 lakh cash for a “pooja”.

“His initial plan was to make them consume the poison and wait at their homes for the ‘dhanvarsha’. However, the trio asked him to accompany them. On the way, Kamruddin convinced them to consume the items by saying that rituals had to be performed an hour or two before the money appeared,” the investigator said.

Police are awaiting forensic reports to establish the chemical composition of the poison.