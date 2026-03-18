'Tapori ki tarha aate hain': Kangana Ranaut says Rahul Gandhi 'makes women uncomfortable'

Hum mahilao ko unko dekhkar bohot hi zyada uncomfotable feel hota hai... ekdum jaise tapori ki tarha aate hain... aur kisi ko bhi ae tu aise karke tu-tadak karte hain... koi interview de raha ho toh unko wo hooting calls karte hain [We women feel very uncomfortable seeing him... he come like a vagabond... and refers to anyone disrespectfully... if someone is giving an interview, he makes hooting calls]," Kangana Ranaut said while speaking to reporters in Parliament complex on Wednesday.

Her remarks come after 84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans and four lawyers wrote an open letter, asking Rahul Gandhi to apologise over the incident of him having tea and biscuits at the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a “ tapori ” (vagabond), saying that he makes women uncomfortable.

She said Rahul Gandhi should see the conduct and behaviour of his sister, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, “which is very good”.

"Rahul Gandhi himself is a shame," she said.

Led by the former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid, the signatories stated that the March 12 incident was "deeply concerning" and reflected "conscious disregard for parliamentary authority."

On March 12, Rahul Gandhi was seen sharing tea and snacks with his colleagues during a protest at the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament.

SP Vaid said that Rahul Gandhi's behaviour in Parliament is not becoming of a Leader of the Opposition and shows a "sense of entitlement and arrogance".

"84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans and former lawyers have addressed this letter to the public stating that Rahul Gandhi's behaviour in Parliament is not becoming of a Leader of the Opposition, which is a very responsible post. His behaviour shows a sense of entitlement and arrogance. He indulges in theatrics; he sits on the steps of the Parliament and sips tea amid slogannering. I think Rahul Gandhi does not understand the importance of the post of LoP," ANI news agency quoted Vaid as saying.

He demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi, urging him to fulfil the role of a responsible LoP.