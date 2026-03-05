Taranjit Singh Sandhu is Delhi's new Lt Governor, to replace Vinai Kumar Saxena

Former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu is set to become Delhi's new L-G as and will replace Vinai Kumar Saxena. The announcement was made by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. Track updates on Iran-US conflict File photo of Delhi's new L-G, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who is also a former diplomat. (X)

Along with major rejig in Delhi, governors of several other states were also changed with Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi replacing CV Ananda Bose in West Bengal. Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) has been named as new governor of Bihar.

Bose tendered his resignation earlier in the day which was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu, news agency PTI reported, citing a communique issued by her office.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will discharge the functions of Governor of Tamil Nadu, it said.

Delhi's current L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has been appointed as Ladakh's LG in place of Kavinder Gupta, who has been named Himachal Pradesh Governor. Gupta resigned on Thursday after serving less than nine months in office.

Gupta, who started off as a Rashtriya Swayamasevak Sangh worker, was the third LG of Ladakh, succeeding Brigadier BD Mishra, who assumed the role in February 2024.