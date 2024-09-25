Target under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign achieved: Govt

Union environment ministry on Wednesday said that it has achieved the target of planting 800 million seedlings by September under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign. “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” was launched on the World Environment Day in June. (Getty)

“This has been made possible through collective efforts of government agencies, village-level institutions, the local people, and other stakeholders,” the ministry said.

“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” was launched on World Environment Day in June across the country to encourage people to plant a tree as a mark of love, respect, and honour for their mothers and pledge to protect trees and earth. The campaign aims to halt land degradation and promote restoration of degraded land.

The ministry and the territorial army registered a world record of planting over 500,000 saplings in one hour at seven sites in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on Sunday.

“5,19,130 saplings in one hour! The 128 Bn Eco-Task Force and Territorial Army (one of the 6 units of MoEFCC), in association with Territorial Army, registered a World Record of planting over 5 lakh saplings in one hour. The effort has emerged has a unique example of Janbhagidari under the #ek ped ma ke naam campaign with local communities, district authorities, NGOs, BSF, Home Guards and schools participating in the feat certified by the World Book of Records,” Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav wrote on X on Monday.

Environmental experts have cautioned that such plantation drives should be planned as per local ecological conditions and involve participation of local communities who understand the terrain.