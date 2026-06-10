3 Indians missing after tanker attack off Oman coast, MEA says search underway: ‘Targeting must end’

India on Wednesday condemned a suspected US attack on a Palau-flagged tanker that left three Indian crew members missing in waters off the coast of Oman, with the incident coming two days after another US strike on a tanker with a crew of 24 Indians in the same region. The Ministry of External Affairs also summoned the US charge d'affaires, Jason Meeks, and lodged a strong protest.

A commercial vessel carrying 24 Indians was reportedly attacked off Oman coast.(Representational image/AFP)

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A statement from the external affairs ministry that condemned Wednesday’s attack did not mention who was behind the strike, though people familiar with the matter confirmed the tanker Settebello was targeted by US forces for reportedly trying to evade an American blockade of Iranian ports.

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{{^usCountry}} “We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew on board, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew on board, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Indian embassy in Oman is monitoring the situation and “proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian embassy in Oman is monitoring the situation and “proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Settebello had 28 crew members {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Settebello had 28 crew members {{/usCountry}}

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The Settebello, which was sailing from Lianyungang port in China to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), had a crew of 28, including 24 Indians, the people cited above said. The Omani armed forces rescued 21 Indian crew members, they said.

Unlike Monday’s attack by US forces on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Marivex, New Delhi decided to condemn Wednesday’s assault as it resulted in three Indian crew members going missing, the people said. The 24 Indians on board Marivex, which was sanctioned by the US, were rescued by the Omani military. The US Central Command said it disabled the Marivex after it “violated the ongoing blockade against Iran”.

The external affairs ministry described the continuing attacks on shipping in the region as “deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict” in West Asia and reiterated India’s call for a negotiated end to the hostilities between Iran and the US.

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“We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,” the statement said. “The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest.”

Shipping body reports fire on tanker

The Settebello reported an engine room fire 20 nautical miles northeast of the Omani port of Sohar, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on its website. British maritime risk management group Vanguard reported that Settebello transmitted a distress call about being struck by a missile that caused a fire, and that the Oman Navy responded to the tanker’s call.

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The US began a blockade of Iranian ports on April 13 after Tehran curtailed the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command reported on June 8 that American forces had disabled seven non-compliant vessels, redirected 134 others, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass.

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MEA confirms coordination with Oman

Earlier, the Indian embassy in Muscat said it was closely monitoring an incident involving a vessel off the coast of Oman.

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“We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off the coast of Oman. We are closely monitoring the situation and in close touch with the local authorities. We shall update soon,” the embassy said.

We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off the coast of Oman. We are closely monitoring the situation and in close touch with the local authorities. We shall update soon. — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 10, 2026

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Who attacked Settebello?

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US CENTCOM said, "t 11:14 p.m. on June 9, U.S. forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman for the second consecutive day after another vessel violated the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) disabled Palau-flagged M/T Settebello as it transited the Gulf of Oman. A U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces.

CENTCOM forces have disabled eight non-compliant vessels, redirected 134 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass since initiating the blockade on April 13."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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