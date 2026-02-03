'Tariffs were from US': Piyush Goyal explains why Trump announced India-US deal first

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday answered why it was the United States which announced the India-US trade deal before New Delhi made it official. US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi (Bloomberg)

Responding to questions on why US President Donald Trump had tweeted about the agreement ahead of India, Goyal said the decision to roll back the tariffs originated in the US.

“US had imposed reciprocal tariff, so announcement regarding reduction came from President Trump,” Goyal said.

India and the United States will soon put out a joint statement on their trade deal and share details about it after a "final understanding" is inked and technical processes are completed, Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

What is happening? US President Donald Trump announced that India will take "zero" tariffs on US products, and will buy $500 billion worth of American goods.

While the deal was confirmed by PM Modi on Monday night, the lack of specific details from the government triggered a political firestorm in New Delhi.

The US administration has lowered reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%, effective immediately.

And the other 25% levied as penalty for India buying Russian oil has been removed. Trump said Modi promised to him India won't buy Russian oil anymore.

This move essentially rolls back a 50% tariff rate that has been in place since August 2025.