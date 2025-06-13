Tata Group CEO expresses grief, declares 1-crore aid for families

New Delhi: Expressing its grief over the casualties after Air India’s flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after take off, the airline’s owner the Tata Group said it would provide a compensation of ₹1 crore to the families of each of the dead. Rescue personnel stand next to the wreckage of an Air India aircraft, bound for London's Gatwick Airport, which crashed during take-off from an airport in Ahmedabad. (REUTERS)

AI 171 crashed in a ball of fire with over 230 passengers and 12 crew on board.

Only one person is believed to have survived the crash that occurred a few seconds after the pilot in command Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal sent a Mayday call. The tragic accident, first for the 787 fleet in the world,has stunned the aviation fraternity.

“No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured,” N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons said in a statement.

“Tata Group will provide ₹1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, we will provide support in the building up of the B J Medical’s hostel. We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time,” he added.

Air India’s chief executive officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson echoed the sentiment in a video statement: “This is a difficult day for all of us here in India. And if it’s now focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families, and loved ones. I know that there are many questions, and at this stage, I will not be able to answer all of them.”

Announcing a Helpline number (1-800-56-91-44), Wilson said, “We understand that people are eager for information. Please know that we will continue to share accurate and timely information as soon as we can. But anything we report must be accurate and not speculative. We owe that to everyone involved. For now, our teams are working around the clock to support passengers, crew and their families, as well as investigators however we can.”

Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhai patel international airport, which is managed by Adani group, was closed for flight operations for a few hours and re-opened only at 4.04pm.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss. We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground,” Gautam Adani, Adani group chairman posted on X.