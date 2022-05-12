Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tata Sons appoints Campbell Wilson as new Air India CEO

According to a report by Reuters, New Zealand-born Wilson, will step down from his current role on June 15.
Tata Sons took control of Air India from the government in January this year. (File Photo)
Updated on May 12, 2022 03:33 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Campbell Wilson, head of Singapore Airlines,'s bugest carrier Scoot, on Thursday was appointed as the new Chief Exectuive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of the Air India. According to a report by Reuters, New Zealand-born Wilson, will step down from his current role on June 15.

Wilson's appoitnment as the new boss of Air India comes after Turkey's Ilker Ayci turned down the offer following the opposition in the country over his previous political links. Ayci was working for Turkey Airlines and have close links with President Recept Tayyip Erdogan.

The appointment of a foreign national as CEO of an airline in India requires government clearance before it can proceed.

Tata Sons completed its purchase of the previously state-owned Indian national carrier in January and has been searching for an executive to lead a major turnaround plan. It took over the debt-laden Air India in a $2.4 billion equity and debt deal.

At Scoot, Wilson will be replaced by Lesliue Thng, who is currently serving as  senior vice president of sales and marketing, at Singapore Airlines.

Wilson's career in the aviation industry spans around 26 years. He had started as a management trainee with SIA in 1996 in New Zealand. Notably, SIA is a partner in Vistara, another airline owned by the Tatas.

