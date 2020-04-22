e-paper
Tata Trusts donates gloves, masks to Tripura government to fight Covid-19

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma wrote to Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata on March 30 and asked the Trust to provide certain materials to tackle the Covid-19 crisis in the state.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 11:20 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Expressing gratitude to Tata Trusts, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma tweeted, “My sincere gratitude to @tatatrusts for providing 10000 three-layered masks and 10000 pairs of gloves to Govt. of Tripura”)
Expressing gratitude to Tata Trusts, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma tweeted, "My sincere gratitude to @tatatrusts for providing 10000 three-layered masks and 10000 pairs of gloves to Govt. of Tripura")
         

In response to a request from the Tripura government, Tata Trusts donated ten thousand pairs of gloves and another ten thousand triple-layered masks to tackle Covid-19 in the state.

Expressing gratitude to Tata Trusts, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma tweeted, “My sincere gratitude to @tatatrusts for providing 10000 three-layered masks and 10000 pairs of gloves to Govt. of Tripura at Tripura Bhawan, Delhi. And materials like PPE, ventilators etc. are expected to be available soon to tackle corona crisis. #RanjitBarthakur.”

Jishnu Dev Varma wrote to Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata on March 30, asking the Trust to provide certain materials to tackle the Covid-19 crisis in the state. Varma requested the Tata Trusts to help the state with 100 ventilators, 50,000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and alcohol-based hand sanitizers each, 1,00,000 N95 masks and 500 makeshift tents.

Tripura has reported two coronavirus cases, one of them has recovered from the disease and was released from the hospital. As per the latest reports from the health department, total 3081 samples were collected in the state and 2604 samples were tested. 

India news