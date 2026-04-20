TCS Nashik case ‘mastermind’ Nida Khan's bail hearing likely today: What we know so far

Hearing for the bail plea of Nida Khan, the alleged absconding 'mastermind' in the religious conversion and sexual harassment case at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik facility, is set to take place on Monday, April 20. After the initial reports of the case, a spokesperson from TCS condemned the incident and stated that the firm has a "zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion. (REUTERS/Representational)

The 26-year-old, who is one of eight accused in the case pertaining to alleged sexual harassment and religious coercion at the BPO in Nashik, moved the Nashik Sessions Court for anticipatory bail on Saturday.

The remaining seven accused have been arrested. However, Khan evaded law enforcement authorities—a detail her family has denied, saying she is not absconding.

TCS Nashik has suspended all eight accused, including Nida Khan.

What we know about Nida Khan Nida Khan joined the BPO in Nashik in December 2021, but not as a Human Resources employee. She worked at the TCS facility as a telecaller and was not among the senior staff.

She was raised and educated in Nashik and holds a degree in commerce. She is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Business Administration through correspondence while working, HT reported earlier.

ALSO READ | TCS BPO row timeline explained: Multiple FIRs on March 26 to accused Nida Khan ‘absconding’

Khan's family said she got married last year and moved to Mumbai with her husband this year. She was working at the BPO's Malad office. Her family also told Hindustan Times that Nida is expecting her first child.

Initially, Nida and her family believed that the case involved another woman with the same name. But ever since they realised that it was indeed her, the family has been experiencing mental trauma.

What is Nida Khan accused of? Nida Khan is among the eight names accused of sexual harassment and alleged religious conversion involving Hindu girls at a TCS-linked BPO office in Nashik.

Police have labelled Nida as the "mastermind" behind the alleged conversions.

“My daughter has not done any of these things. She simply went to work every day and got into trouble just for saying hello and goodbye to people,” Nida’s father claimed while speaking to HT.