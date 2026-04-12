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TCS suspends 6 employees arrested in sexual harassment case in Maharashtra's Nashik

The IT company also said it is cooperating with the police and that any further action will depend on the findings of the probe.

Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 01:17 pm IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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After Nashik police in Maharashtra arrested six TCS employees in cases related to rape, sexual abuse, harassment, and hurting religious sentiments, the company said it has suspended them pending investigation.

TCS suspends 6 employees arrested on rape, sexual harrasment charges. (Reuters)

In a statement issued to the media, TCS said it is cooperating with the police and that any further action will depend on the findings of the probe.

“TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action. The employees being investigated have been suspended pending enquiry. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement authorities, and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation,” the company said.

The arrests followed a complaint filed by a woman at the Deolali police station in Nashik on March 26, accusing a senior TCS employee of rape. Subsequently, eight more employees, including one male and seven female staff members, filed complaints at the Mumbai Naka police station, alleging sexual harassment.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / TCS suspends 6 employees arrested in sexual harassment case in Maharashtra's Nashik
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