TCS suspends 6 employees arrested in sexual harassment case in Maharashtra's Nashik

After Nashik police in Maharashtra arrested six TCS employees in cases related to rape, sexual abuse, harassment, and hurting religious sentiments, the company said it has suspended them pending investigation.

TCS suspends 6 employees arrested on rape, sexual harrasment charges. (Reuters)

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In a statement issued to the media, TCS said it is cooperating with the police and that any further action will depend on the findings of the probe.

“TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action. The employees being investigated have been suspended pending enquiry. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement authorities, and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation,” the company said.

The arrests followed a complaint filed by a woman at the Deolali police station in Nashik on March 26, accusing a senior TCS employee of rape. Subsequently, eight more employees, including one male and seven female staff members, filed complaints at the Mumbai Naka police station, alleging sexual harassment.

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{{^usCountry}} An earlier report by HT said that the company’s HR manager was served a notice by Nashik city police, seeking an explanation in the matter. The report added that the HR manager has also been named as an accused in one of the cases, with a complainant alleging that she failed to take the issue seriously despite being informed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An earlier report by HT said that the company’s HR manager was served a notice by Nashik city police, seeking an explanation in the matter. The report added that the HR manager has also been named as an accused in one of the cases, with a complainant alleging that she failed to take the issue seriously despite being informed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking to reporters in Beed on Thursday, termed the case ‘extremely serious’ and praised police for probing the matter and making the arrests. “It is shocking that acts of sexual abuse, harassment, and religious conversion were allegedly being carried out in the firm. The Nashik city police have done a commendable job by swiftly probing the matter and nabbing the accused,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking to reporters in Beed on Thursday, termed the case ‘extremely serious’ and praised police for probing the matter and making the arrests. “It is shocking that acts of sexual abuse, harassment, and religious conversion were allegedly being carried out in the firm. The Nashik city police have done a commendable job by swiftly probing the matter and nabbing the accused,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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