Nashik police serve notice to BPO firm’s HR manager in sexual abuse case

The Nashik city police on Thursday served a notice to the HR manager of a business process outsourcing (BPO) firm, seeking an explanation of her role in a case in which six employees have been arrested on charges of sexual abuse and harassment. The Nashik police have so far arrested six employees of the BPO firm following complaints by nine staff members, including eight women, alleging rape, sexual harassment and hurting of religious sentiments. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Sandeep Karnik, commissioner of police for Nashik City, confirmed that the police issued the notice. “The police have asked her to explain her stand in the case,” he said, adding that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted for the probe is conducting the investigation in a systematic manner.

Karnik declined to share further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking to reporters in Beed on Thursday, termed the case “extremely serious”. “It is shocking that acts of sexual abuse, harassment and religious conversions were allegedly being carried out in the firm. The Nashik city police have done a good job by probing the matter swiftly and nabbing the accused,” he said.

The Nashik police have so far arrested six employees of the BPO firm following complaints by nine staff members, including eight women, alleging rape, sexual harassment and hurting of religious sentiments.

The case first came to light after a woman employee lodged a complaint at Deolali police station on March 26, accusing a senior colleague of rape. Subsequently, eight more employees—including one male staffer—filed complaints in phases at Mumbai Naka police station, with the last FIR registered on April 3, alleging sexual harassment.

The HR manager has also been named as an accused in one of the cases; a complainant alleged that she failed to take the matter seriously despite being informed.

The police have formed an SIT led by an officer of the rank of assistant commissioner of police to investigate the case. The team is also examining whether the company followed due process and internal mechanisms to address complaints of sexual harassment.