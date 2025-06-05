TDP completes 1 year in power, YSRCP marks ‘Betrayal Day’

As the Telugu Desam Party-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh completed its one year in office on Wednesday, the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) termed the day as “Betrayal Day”. The YSRCP observed “Betrayal Day” by organising protests in different parts of the state. The TDP and its allies celebrated it as the “End of Psycho Regime Day” in their party offices (HT photo)

While the YSRCP observed “Betrayal Day” by organising protests in different parts of the state, the TDP and its alliance partners – JanaSena Party (JSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — celebrated it as the “End of Psycho Regime Day” by cutting cakes and distributing sweets in their respective party offices.

YSRCP state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told reporters that “Betrayal Day” was a grand success, despite restrictions on taking out processions without permission and raising provocative slogans against the government, being imposed on the party workers as it reflected the ire of the people who felt cheated as none of the poll promises were implemented by the coalition government.

“The people are feeling cheated as the Chandrababu Naidu government has stopped existing welfare schemes and failed to roll out the schemes he had promised before the elections,” Reddy said.

He said that Wednesday’s protest was only a mild reminder and the swell of support for the YSRCP in the coming days would spell the TDP’s doom. “Health, medical and agriculture sectors are being neglected by the coalition government. Naidu has downsized the number of beneficiaries of various existing schemes drastically,” he added.

Meanwhile, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu commemorated the first anniversary of his regime’s accession on the social media platform X. He wrote, “The day when dictators were swept away by the people’s revolution.. The day the people drove away the madness that had been unleashed in the name of power... The end of the psycho regime...the day every citizen enjoys freedom and peace... The day when democracy was restored in the state by voting like a movement.”

“We are working every day considering the power given by the people a year ago as the responsibility of rebuilding the state,” he added.

“On the occasion of the completion of a year of the unilateral verdict given to change the direction of the state, I bow my head to the people and remember the victory of that time. We promise to undertake many more development and welfare programmes in the next 4 years,” he further said.

“The people’s aspirations won a resounding victory over the anarchic and factional rule. This victory is the victory of five crore people,” Naidu’s son and state IT minister Nara Lokesh said.

He said that the people’s verdict further increased the responsibility of our alliance. “With Naidu’s experience in governance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘s abundant blessings, the reconstruction of Andhra Pradesh has begun,” he asserted.

JSP president and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan said that exactly a year ago, people of Andhra Pradesh pulled down five years of anarchic rule and feudal autocracy with the power of their vote, and heralded a new chapter in the protection of democracy.

“Under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is guiding the nation along the path of development, and the seasoned political experience of chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has stood resilient through decades of political turbulence, and with the enduring resolve of JanaSainiks, the people stood by us and delivered this historic victory,” he said.

Senior BJP leader and state health minister Y Satya Kumar also recalled the glorious victory the coalition had achieved in the assembly elections on this day last year. “The coalition is here to stay for many more decades,” he said.