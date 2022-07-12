TDP to back Droupadi Murmu in presidential election

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has extended its support to Droupadi Murmu, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the upcoming presidential election, party chief N Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday.

A decision to this effect was taken by the TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Naidu after the party’s strategy committee meeting held in Amaravati.

Stating that the TDP is always committed to social justice, Naidu said the party decided to back the tribal woman leader for the top post in the country for the same reason.

Recalling that the TDP had earlier supported the candidatures of K R Narayanan and APJ Abdul Kalam for the post of President, Naidu said these were classic examples of the party’s commitment to social justice.

In the past, the TDP supported Dalit leader GMC Balayogi to becoming the Lok Sabha Speaker in 1998 and Dalit woman leader Prathibha Bharathi as the Speaker of the Andhra assembly in 1999, Naidu said, adding that OBC leader Kinjarapu Yerran Naidu had become the Union minister for rural development and employment between 1996 and 1998 only with the party’s support.

Similarly, beyond political considerations, the TDP wholeheartedly extended support to PV Narasimha Rao in Nandyal to ensure he became the Prime Minister. “Thus, the TDP has always stood by the Telugu people and committed to social justice,” Naidu said.

The presidential election is scheduled for July 18. A combined 17 opposition parties have nominated former Union minister Yashwant Singh as their presidential candidate, as the NDA fielded Droupadi Murmu, a tribal from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj, as their candidate.

