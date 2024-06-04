TDP-led alliance set to get over 3/4th majority in Andhra assembly

Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appears set to get over three-fourths majority in the Andhra Pradesh assembly. As per the trends at 1.30pm, former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP had won 13 assembly seats and was leading on another 120 in the 175-member assembly. The party contested 144 constituencies. In 2019, the TDP contested all the seats but won only 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI/File)

TDP ally and actor Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party, which contested 21 assembly seats, won two and was leading in another 18. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won one of the 10 seats it contested and was leading on another seven.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was facing a drubbing. It was leading on just 14 seats. The YSRCP, which won 151 assembly seats in 2019, requires 18 seats to get the Leader of Opposition post. Naidu was leading in Kuppam, Kalyan in Pithapuram, and Reddy in Pulivendula.

The TDP was also leading on 16 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats it contested in Andhra Pradesh. BJP was ahead on three of the six seats it contested. Jana Sena was leading on both the seats it contested. The YSRCP is leading in the remaining four seats. Andhra Pradesh sends 25 lawmakers to Lok Sabha.