‘Tea, milk, lassi’: How a 10-year-old from Punjab served soldiers during Operation Sindoor

As Operation Sindoor raged on and gunfire echoed through Tara Wali village, 10-year-old Shravan Singh quietly played his part, carrying water, ice, tea, milk, and lassi to soldiers deployed in his village. Shravan Singh being felicitated for his support to soldiers during Operation Sindoor(X-@major_madhan)

Recognising his dedication, Major General Ranjit Singh Manral, General Officer Commanding of the 7th Infantry Division, recently honoured Shravan.

Shravan, from the Mamdot area of Ferozepur district, said he aspires to join the army when he grows up.

“I want to become a 'fauji' when I grow up. I want to serve the country,” the boy said, while his father added, “We are proud of him. Even the soldiers loved him.”

According to him, the Class 4 student took the initiative to deliver the ration without any prompting.

Tara Wali village lies approximately 2 km from the international border.

India strikes terror camps in Pakistan and PoK

On May 7, the Indian Air Force carried out night raids targeting terror headquarters of the banned groups Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen across nine hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Among the specific sites hit were Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, Sarjal in Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad, all linked to the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Other targets included Markaz Taiba in Murdike, Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala, and Shwawai Nalla camp in Muzaffarabad, which are associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Additionally, Makaz Raheel Shahid in Kotli and Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, both belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen, were also struck.

Out of these nine targets, four were located inside Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In response to these strikes, Pakistan launched attacks on Indian military bases and shelled border areas continuously for three days.

The strikes on terror headquarters were carried out by the Indian armed forces in retaliation for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

With PTI inputs