Teacher shot dead in Kashmir

The attack in Gopalpora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam in the latest in a series of targeted attacks in the region
Updated on May 31, 2022 11:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Srinagar: A teacher from Jammu was shot dead at a school at Gopalpora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Tuesday in the latest in a series of targeted attacks in the region.

News agency ANI quoted a top police officer saying the teacher, whose identity was not immediately known, was a Hindu and a resident of Samba (Jammu). The officer said terrorists involved in the terror attack will be identified and neutralised soon.

Police earlier said the teacher received critical gunshot injuries and she was being shifted to a hospital. They added the attack scene has been cordoned off.

The attack came days after Amreen Bhat, a 35-year-old woman artist, was shot dead and her 10-year-old nephew was wounded when terrorists attacked them at their home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday last. Apart from her TV appearances, Bhat was popular on YouTube and Instagram for her videos.

An off-duty police constable, Saifullah Qadri, was earlier killed and his nine-year-old daughter was injured after terrorists fired at them in Srinagar on Tuesday last.

Qadri’s murder was the seventh killing of a police officer in Kashmir this year and the third in Srinagar this month. On May 13, special police officer Riyaz Ahmad Thoker was shot dead in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

