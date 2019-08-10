Teenager held for 5-yr-old’s rape in Jaipur

india

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 00:38 IST

A 16-year-old student of class 10 has been detained for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, police said on Saturday.

Chenaram Bera, station house officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station, said the boy, who lived in the girl’s neighbourhood and went over to her house regularly to teach her, allegedly raped her on Friday morning. A first information report has been lodged under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the boy detained, he added.

“The boy told the girl’s mother he was taking her to his father’s store to teach her. Instead, he took her to an abandoned room in a nearby temple where he sexually abused her,” he said.

When the girl did not return for a long time, her parents started a search. Her mother then saw the boy coming out of the temple. She asked him about her daughter, but he feigned ignorance about her whereabouts, saying she was not studying, the SHO said.

“A minute later, the mother heard her daughter screaming in pain and ran into the room. She saw the girl lying semi-conscious on the floor. By the time, the boy had fled the spot,” he added.

The girl’s mother then took her to the government hospital in Bhilwara district, after which she filed a police complaint.

The SHO said the boy would take care of his father’s general store after school hours. He won the trust of the girl’s mother as he used to go to her house regularly to teach her, he added.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 23:48 IST