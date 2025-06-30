Teen stabbed to death in road rage incident in east Delhi; 3 held

Two men and a juvenile were apprehended for stabbing a 19-year-old man in east Delhi's Geeta Colony following a road rage incident, police on Monday said. Police said the incident occurred near Ambedkar Park, a stretch close to the Geeta Colony flyover, (PTI)

The deceased, identified as Yash Sharma, a resident of Rani Garden, was attacked on the night of June 27 following a scuffle with the accused over a minor accident involving a scooter, they said.

"He sustained a deep stab wound on his lower back and was declared brought dead at a hospital," said a police officer.

The officer further said that Yash and his cousin Aman Sharma were returning home on a scooter when it allegedly brushed past one of the accused, identified as Rihan.

"An argument broke out, escalating quickly when three accused, Mohammad Aman, Lucky alias Harshu and a juvenile, started chasing the duo. Mohammad Aman was armed with a knife while Lucky was reportedly carrying a pistol," he added.

Yash and Aman ran towards the Pusta road near the flyover in a bid to escape, but the former was caught and stabbed by Mohammad Aman, police said.

Bystanders later rushed Yash to the hospital in an autorickshaw, they said.

An FIR was filed and further investigation was taken up, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid on June 28 in the Yamuna Khadar area, leading to the arrest of Mohammad Aman and Lucky along with the apprehension of the 15-year-old juvenile, they said.

One pistol, two live cartridges and the dagger used in the attack were recovered from them, police said.

The accused during interrogation admitted to their involvement in the crime. They revealed that the murder stemmed from the scuffle following the scooter incident, they said.

While the victim's cousin raised suspicion about a possible love angle involving a girl, no such motive has been established yet, police said.

Mohammad Aman and Lucky are history-sheeter, they said.