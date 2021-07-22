Teenage girl in UP allegedly thrashed after she insisted on wearing jeans, dies

A teenage girl in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria city was allegedly thrashed to death by her family after she insisted on wearing jeans, news agency ANI reported quoting police.

The police also accused the family of trying to dispose of the body by throwing it from the Patanwa bridge, but it got stuck and was spotted by police later.

As per the report, the incident occurred on Monday, when the 17-year-old, who hailed from Savreji Kharg village, insisted on wearing jeans and a top.

Circle officer Yash Tripathi told ANI that the victim succumbed to severe injuries on the head. A post-marten examination also confirmed the injuries and a fracture in the victim’s head.

The victim’s mother lodged a complaint with police and named 10 people, including the teenager’s grandparents. Police registered a complaint under Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 302 (punishment for murder) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the police are also trying to explore other motives of the murder, according to ANI. “The reason for the murder appears to be something else, which the family is trying to hide and investigations are on,” police said as per the ANI report.





