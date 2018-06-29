Teenager rapes 3-year-old cousin in Haryana’s Sonepat

A mentally challenged 16-year-old boy allegedly raped his three-and-a-half year old cousin in a village in Gohana in Haryana’s Sonepat district, the police said on Friday.

The boy took the girl from her home on Wednesday on the pretext of buying her something to eat, SHO, police station Sadar, Gohana, Sethi Malik said.

He, however, took her to an abandoned house nearby where he raped her, he said. Later, the boy took the girl back home where she narrated the incident to her mother.

The boy has been sent to an observation home for juveniles in Karnal. The girl’s medical examination had confirmed sexual assault, the SHO said. He said the boy was “mentally unstable”.