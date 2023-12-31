Tehreek-e-Hurriyat declared 'unlawful association' under UAPA: Amit Shah
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat is a separatist political party founded by Syed Ali Shah Geelani.
Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that the Kashmiri separatist party Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The decision comes as a result of the organization's involvement in prohibited activities aimed at the separation of Jammu and Kashmir from India and the establishment of Islamic rule.
“The ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA,” Shah said in a social media post.
“The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K.”
The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat has long been under scrutiny for its alleged role in spreading anti-India propaganda and promoting activities that fuel secessionism in the sensitive region of Jammu and Kashmir. The outfit has been accused of engaging in terror-related activities to achieve its objectives.
“Under PM Narendra Modi Ji’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith,” Shah added.