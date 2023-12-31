Tehreek-e-Hurriyat declared 'unlawful association' under UAPA: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that the Kashmiri separatist party Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The decision comes as a result of the organization's involvement in prohibited activities aimed at the separation of Jammu and Kashmir from India and the establishment of Islamic rule. Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

“The ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA,” Shah said in a social media post.

“The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K.”

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat has long been under scrutiny for its alleged role in spreading anti-India propaganda and promoting activities that fuel secessionism in the sensitive region of Jammu and Kashmir. The outfit has been accused of engaging in terror-related activities to achieve its objectives.

“Under PM Narendra Modi Ji’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith,” Shah added.