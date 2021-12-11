Tej Pratap calls uncle Sadhu Yadav ‘murderer’ after his remarks on Tejashwi's marriage

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav’s maternal uncle Sadhu Yadav has hit back at nephew’s family after members of the party’s student wing burnt his effigy over his disapproving remarks on Tejashwi’s wife. Sadhu had criticised Tejashwi Yadav for marrying Rachel Godinho, a Christian.

Accusing Tejashwi of doublespeak, Sadhu said that the RJD leader should seek votes from the Christian community in Kerala and Chandigarh.

"Tejashwi wants the vote of Yadavs in the election but has married a Christian. He should now go to Chandigarh and Kerala and seek votes from the Christian community. There is nothing left for him in Bihar," said Sadhu Yadav.

The disapproving remarks and apparent objection over marrying a Christian girl didn’t go well with Tejashwi’s siblings who targeted Sadhu on social media, calling him a murderer and “Kansa mama”, a villainous figure in Sanskrit epic Mahabharata.

Tej Pratap shared the images of Sadhu’s effigy being burnt by Chhatra Janshakti Parishad, RJD’s student wing, and dared his uncle to stand straight in front of him.

हत्यारे साधु यादव का पुतला दहन छात्र जनशक्ति परिषद द्वारा किया गया।



हमारी माँ-बहनों की इज़्ज़त को सरेआम बेइज़्ज़त करने वाले उस “कंस” को मेरा खुला निमंत्रण है कि अगर अपनी माँ का दुध पिया है तो मैदान में आके करले दो-दो हाथ।



या अगर औकात है तो सामने में सीधा खड़ा होकर हीं दिखा दें! pic.twitter.com/5tzlbxd9uW — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) December 11, 2021

In another tweet apparently aimed at Sadhu Yadav, Tej Pratap said in Bhojpuri that the “elderly" should stay within his limits.

रुकऽअ हम आऽवतानी बिहार तऽ गर्दा उड़ाऽव तानी तोहार..!



बुढ़-बुजुर्ग बाड़ऽअ, तनिक औक़ात में रहल सिखऽ। पाजामा से बाहर आऽवल के कौनो ज़रूरत नईखे..! — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) December 11, 2021

Tejashwi’s sister Rohini Acharya, who lives in Singapore, said Sadhu has proved that ‘Kansa’ still exists in this society.

Following the tweets, Sadhu said Tejashwi is free to marry whoever he wants but there’ll be serious repercussions if Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, both former Bihar chief ministers, “don’t control their children.”

“These people have been mentally torturing me for 10-12 years. You (Tejashwi) are free to marry whoever you want, I've no objection... There'll be serious repercussions if Lalu Ji or Behan Ji don't control their children," the Bihar politician told news agency ANI.