'When no one is with you...': Tej Pratap shares nostalgic photo of Nitish Kumar with ‘brother’ Lalu Prasad

The elder of the Yadav siblings, Tej Pratap Yadav, on Friday shared a vintage photo of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Twitter and captioned it calling them ‘brothers’ who always stand by each other. “When no one supports you in the family, your brother will still be there for you,” read the former Bihar health minister's tweet in Hindi.

In the photo, a young Nitish Kumar is seen standing alongside Lalu Prasad, who has placed his hand on Kumar's shoulder.

“घर में जब कोई आपके साथ नहीं होता, भाई तब भी आपके साथ खड़ा होता हैं।” pic.twitter.com/tgHx78XprW — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) August 12, 2022

Tej Pratap's tweet came days after the swearing-in of eighth-time chief minister Nitish Kumar, as well as the RJD leader's younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, who took oath for his second run as the deputy chief minister of Bihar.

If reports are to be believed, Nitish Kumar had dialled up Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav to discuss the political developments ahead of his oath-taking ceremony. Lalu Prasad had congratulated him and hailed his decision to split from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and reunite with the Mahagathbandhan to form the state's new government, an ANI report quoting a family member stated.

It has also been reported that this time, the temperamental Tej Pratap too has made a demand in the cabinet for the health ministry portfolio. However, there has been no confirmation on this rumour yet.

Earlier this week, in a masterstroke, Nitish Kumar broke the alliance of Janata Dal-United with the BJP and announced a new "Grand Alliance" with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD, Congress and other opposition parties. Kumar's decision – for the second time in eight years – started a huge political turmoil in Bihar with the saffron party accusing him of ‘backstabbing’ and ‘disrespecting’ the mandate given by the people of Bihar.

Meanwhile, Kumar has said the decision was because the Centre did not give his state adequate representation in the Union cabinet.

A cabinet expansion of the newly-formed Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar is expected to take place after August 15. The Nitish Kumar-led coalition will also face a floor test on August 24 to prove its majority in the state assembly.