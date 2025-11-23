Tejas pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal’s mortal remains to reach village in Himachal Pradesh today

A special aircraft of the Indian Air Force is bringing back the mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was killed on Friday after his Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA Mk-1) crashed during a demonstration flight at the Dubai airshow, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. Syal, 37, is survived by his wife, who also serves in the IAF, their six-year-old daughter, and his parents.

The mortal remains of Syal, who was from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, are set to reach his village by Sunday.

“We have made all arrangements for the cremation,” said his uncle Jogindernath Syal.

The Tejas crash was the second involving the India-built single-engine fighter jet since it was inducted by the IAF in July, 2016.

The IAF on Saturday deeply mourned the tragic loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, describing him as a dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional who served the nation with unwavering commitment, exceptional skill and an unyielding sense of duty.

“His dignified persona earned him immense respect through a life devoted to service, and was visible in the send-off attended by UAE Officials, colleagues, friends, and the officials of the Indian Embassy. The IAF stands in solidarity with his family in this hour of profound grief and honours his legacy of courage, devotion and honour. May his service be remembered with gratitude,” the IAF wrote on X on Saturday.

Images circulating on social media on Friday showed the fighter jet hitting the ground and exploding into a fireball. The pilot was performing low-level aerobatic manoeuvres when the Tejas crashed on the concluding day of the five-day airshow, which began on November 17.

The development comes as the IAF is looking to induct an advanced variant of the plane, the LCA Mk-1A.

On Friday, defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the tragedy. “Deeply anguished at the loss of a brave and courageous IAF pilot during an aerial display in Dubai Air Show. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The nation stands firmly with the family in this tragic hour,” he said.

A Tejas fighter jet had earlier crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on March 12, 2024. The pilot ejected safely. The crash occurred minutes after the jet had taken part in the tri-services Bharat Shakti exercise at the Pokhran firing range near Jaisalmer, an event that sought to demonstrate the strides India has made towards self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector.

The IAF operates two squadrons (a squadron has 16 to 18 planes). The two aircraft that crashed were part of the IAF’s Mk-1 fleet, which includes the initial operational clearance (IOC) and the more advanced final operational clearance (FOC) configurations, the first variants of LCA.

