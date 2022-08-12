Tejashwi slams BJP leader for sharing 'edited' clip on jobs creation promise: ‘Don't be so shameless’

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday hit back at Union minister Giriraj Singh for sharing an “edited video” from one of his interviews where he talked about the promises he made as chief ministerial candidate during 2020 Assembly elections. The panchayati raj minister shared a video in which Tejashwi was asked whether he will fulfill the promise of 1 million jobs. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said that the promise was made as a chief ministerial candidate but, in the current formation, he is the deputy chief minister. (Also Read | HT Interview: Alliance is back to fight those spreading hatred, says Tejashwi Prasad Yadav)

“I will fulfill the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs, if I become the chief minister, right now I am the deputy chief minister,” Singh quoted Tejashwi on Twitter, poking fun at the RJD leader.

“Mister, don’t be so shameless,” Tejashwi replied, adding that the plight of the BJP in Bihar is because of the petty acts of such people who share “edited videos”.

“Having a one-foot-long ponytail does not make one knowledgeable,” he wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of his full reply. “BJP has suffered on account of your chirkut (petty) acts and sadak chhap (cheap) public statements. These poor guys have no face in Bihar. Listen to this full video.”

In a longer video of the same interview, Tejashwi can be heard saying that chief minister Nitish Kumar has discussed the matter with him and he is serious about job creation. The deputy CM added that Kumar has directed the officials to provide as many jobs as possible.

“You know there is a vote of trust pending. Once the vote of trust is over and the government is formed, it will happen, definitely happen,” he told the Zee News interviewer.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tejashwi said that the RJD made education, health care, irrigation, and employment the main focus areas during the 2020 elections and the party is committed to upgrading education and health systems, focus on the farm sector for better productivity, and also create avenues for jobs.

“Yes, we’re working on a plan to create big job opportunities for the youth, and it will be implemented soon,” he said.

