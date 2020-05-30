Tejashwi Yadav booked for flouting lockdown norms, says not afraid of false cases

india

Updated: May 30, 2020 13:25 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday stepped up his attack on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar after the police booked him and several other leaders of the opposition party for violating lockdown norms, including social distancing, while trying to march to Gopalganj.

Leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar chief minister and his mother Rabri Devi, brother Tej Pratap Yadav, and the RJD’s state unit president Jagadanand Singh are among the 92 leaders booked by the police.

The police lodged the first information report (FIR) after they attempted to March to Gopalganj on Friday to protest the attack on RJD leader JP Yadav and the killing of his mother, father and brother last week.

JD(U) MLA Amar Nath Pandey alias Pappu Pandey has been named in an FIR along with others. Pandey’s elder brother and his son were arrested while the MLA is absconding.

On Saturday, Tejashwi Yadav repeated his allegation that Nitish Kumar was “shielding” the JD(U) MLA, named in the triple murder case.

“Respected Nitish Ji, If you think you can intimidate us by filing false cases against me & my party leaders then you are living in illusion. We wouldn’t rest untill your favourite criminal MLA is arrested & justice is done. As a LoP, I won’t let Bihar become a lawless state. Thx (sic),” he tweeted.

Tejashwi Yadav, who had given a call to party workers and MLAs for a procession to Gopalganj to protest the killings, Tej Pratap, Rabri Devi, Jagadanand Singh and a number of MLAs were prevented by the police and officials who had cordoned off the area, leading to a face-off.

DSP (secretariat) Rajesh Kumar Prabhakar had met Tejashwi earlier in the day and handed him a letter saying their procession could not be allowed in view of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The stalemate, which lasted hours, ended after Tejashwi said he wished to meet the Bihar assembly Speaker, which was allowed by the district administration.

“Our job is to expose the government for its failures on multiple fronts, especially in the wake of lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic, and we have succeeded in it. We have demanded that special session of the Assembly be called at the earliest to discuss burning issues to further expose the government,” Yadav told his supporters and legislators after coming out of the meeting.

Tejashwi said though there was no restriction on movement within the city with proper safeguards during the lockdown, he was stopped even from going to the Vidhan Sabha.

“I knew it they would create hurdles, but they have only exposed themselves. Without chief minister Nitish Kumar’s consent, no permission can be granted here,” he said.

RJD leader JP Yadav’s mother, father and brother were shot dead in Gopalganj district on Sunday last week.

Tejashwi had set an ultimatum till Thursday for JD(U) leader Amar Nath Pandey’s arrest and said he would visit Gopalganj and take out a march if Pandey was not held.