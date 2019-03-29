Tejashwi Yadav denies rift with elder brother Tej Pratap

Rashtriya Janata Dal’s de facto chief Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Friday denied any rift with his elder brother and Mahua legislator Tej Pratap, a day after the latter resigned from RJD’s student wing because of differences over the choice of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He also said that Tej Pratap, being a party leader, had every right to recommend names. “He [Tej Pratap] has given suggestions about a few names for ticket allotment. What is wrong in it? And, there are no differences between me and my brother. My elder brother has already called me Arjun,” he said. Likening the 2019 general elections with Mahabharata, Tej Pratap had last year called himself Krishna and Tejashwi Arjun.

There was also speculation that Tej Pratap would contest the Saran parliamentary seat, an RJD stronghold, for which the party on Friday officially nominated his estranged father-in-law Chandrika Rai.

Tej Pratap has already sought divorce from his wife Aishwariya Rai and has since cut off ties with his in-laws.

Tej Pratap was reportedly unhappy with the RJD decision to field Chandrika Rai from the seat, which had been represented by his father Lalu Prasad several times since 1977.

“I have no information about Tej Pratap contesting polls. I do know what stories run in the media. Some run juicy stories to increase their TRPs [target rating points],” Tejashwi said.

HT could not reach Tej Pratap for his comment as his phone was switched off. “So far, there is no decision. Tej Pratap has not given any statement about contesting polls,” said one of his close aides.

Even Chandrika Rai tried to play down the matter. “I will definitely succeed in mollifying my son-in-law.

He would not contest the Lok Sabha polls. Tej Pratap is a star campaigner of the party and would be busy in electioneering,” he told reporters after his candidature was announced by the RJD on Friday.

For months, there has been intense speculation that all is not well between the brothers; Tejashwi was declared as political heir of the RJD supremo a few years ago.

Party insiders said Tej Pratap’s unpredictable ways ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls have put the RJD’s first family in a tight spot, especially when Tejashwi is trying to project a united face of the RJD in the absence of party supremo Lalu Prasad who is serving a jail sentence in fodder scam cases.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 23:33 IST