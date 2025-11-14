Tejashwi Yadav: RJD scion seeks third term from Raghopur, but will he be CM?

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was leading early against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Satish Kumar Yadav from his traditional bastion of Raghopur in Vaishali district, seeking a third consecutive term in the 2025 Bihar assembly election. Seen as the torchbearer of Lalu Prasad’s political legacy, Tejashwi combines grassroots connect with an attempt to modernise RJD’s image, appealing to both traditional voters and Bihar’s youth.(AFP file photo)

A two-phase election was held on November 6 and 11, with results out on November 14.

Seen as the face of Bihar’s younger political generation, Tejashwi Yadav was declared the chief ministerial candidate by the Opposition's INDIA bloc or Mahagathbandhan for the 2025 assembly election.

Tejashwi has positioned himself as the primary challenger to the ruling NDA, led by chief minister Nitish Kumar. His spirited campaign, rooted in promises of employment, social justice, and development, reflects his effort to expand RJD’s appeal beyond its core base.

Tejashwi’s performance in the 2020 poll, when the Mahagathbandhan fell just short of forming the government, strengthened his standing as the state’s principal opposition leader and a key voice against the BJP-JD(U) alliance.

Who is Tejashwi Yadav?

Born on November 9, 1989, Tejashwi is the younger son of RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. Tejashwi’s confirmation as the Mahagathbandhan’s undisputed leader comes 15 years after his first press appearance at the RJD office in Patna, where he hinted at joining politics.

A former member of the Delhi Daredevils IPL squad, who never took the field in four seasons, Tejashwi chose to trade cricket gear for the rough-and-tumble of politics.

Tejashwi made his political debut in the 2015 Bihar assembly election, contesting from Raghopur, the same seat once held by his parents. He won comfortably and went on to serve as deputy chief minister in the short-lived JD(U)-RJD-Congress Mahagathbandhan government under Nitish Kumar.

Since then, Tejashwi has emerged as the principal opposition leader in Bihar, known for his sharp attacks on the BJP-JD(U) alliance and his consistent emphasis on employment, social justice, and governance reform. Under his leadership, the RJD performed strongly in the 2020 assembly election, winning the highest number of seats among all parties.

About Satish Kumar Yadav

The BJP has fielded Satish Kumar Yadav to take on the RJD leader in one of the most closely watched contests of the election. A two-time district councillor with strong roots in local politics, Satish Kumar Yadav is being projected as a fresh face capable of challenging Tejashwi’s dominance in the constituency.

The BJP’s choice reflects its strategy to woo the Yadav community and blunt RJD’s traditional advantage among backward caste voters. Party leaders have also emphasised Satish’s clean image and focus on grassroots development as part of their campaign narrative.

About Raghopur seat

Situated along the banks of the Ganga, Raghopur has long been a politically sensitive constituency that mirrors Bihar’s caste and class dynamics. It has alternated between RJD and JD(U)-BJP alliances since 1995. Known for its flood-prone geography and agrarian challenges, the seat has often seen emotional, personality driven campaigns. Both Tejashwi and his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, have represented Raghopur in the past, making it a symbolic stronghold for the RJD and a prestige battle for the BJP this election.