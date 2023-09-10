Tejasvi Surya slams Rahul Gandhi over Cong leader's ‘nothing Hindu about what BJP does’ jibe

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter's attack on the saffron party over Hinduism. Gandhi, during a discussion at a university in Paris said, “I have read the Gita, Upanishads and many Hindu books. There is nothing Hindu about what the BJP does—absolutely nothing… I have not read anywhere in any Hindu book or heard from any learned Hindu person that you should terrorise or harm people who are weaker than you.”

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to Gandhi's remark, Surya wrote on X, “The very fact that Rahul Gandhi thinks that Hinduism is practiced by referring to ‘books’ shows how shallow his understanding of our dharma.”

“That he has been reduced to crying before a handful of people in some far away European city while Bharat is achieving global consensus at G20 is telling of how the nation has rejected his brand of politics in the last decade,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gandhi also said, “If the Prime Minister wants to decide tomorrow morning that there would be no violence or chest-thumping in India, it would stop. It is the direction and imagination that the country's leadership provides that shape the people.”

“A kind of ailment has now entered the Indian institutional framework, where the neutrality of those institutions has gone out of the window,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader addressed a press conference in Brussels where he supported the Modi government's stand on the Russia-Ukraine crisis but reiterated the stance he took at Cambridge University in UK in March. He said, “There is a sense in India that democratic structures of our country…institutional structures of our country are under attack. They are under attack from a group of people who are running India.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul Gandhi is on a week-long tour to Europe. He is set to hold meetings with the European Union (EU) lawyers, students, and the Indian diaspora.

(With agencies' inputs)