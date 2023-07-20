'Slap on Cong's face': Tejasvi Surya after Karnataka HC stays proceedings against Amit Malviya in defamation case

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday granted an interim stay on the investigation and all further proceedings in a case registered against the BJP’s social media head Amit Malviya over his allegedly offensive remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. MP Tejasvi Surya (HT PHOTO)

Hailing the ruling, BJP MP and practising advocate Tejasvi Surya, who argued in favour of Malviya in the defamation case, termed it as a "slap on the face of the Congress government".

"This order is a slap on the face of this Congress regime. The institutions and instruments of the government are being abused and undermined to fulfil the political agenda of the ruling party," Surya told ANI.

"The High Court of Karnataka today granted an interim stay on investigation and all further proceedings in the FIR registered against Amit Malviya over an alleged tweet which, the FIR alleged, would promote enmity between classes of people in the country," the BJP leader added.

"The said tweet was against Rahul Gandhi and the complaint, as well as the FIR did not mention any allegations that attracted the provisions of IPC 153A, 505(2). The court held that the FIR, complaint and the allegations contained therein do not make out any case," Surya informed.

Earlier, in June, Congress leader Ramesh Babu filed a complaint against BJP leader Malviya, following an alleged tweet against Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game. More dangerous are people who are pulling strings of Raga like Sam P, staunchly anti-India, they leave no stone unturned to defame India overseas, just to embarrass PM Modi," read the tweet, according to the FIR filed in the matter.