BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's 'minority vote bank politics' attack on Congress over Palestine support

The Congress Working Committee's resolution on Palestine is a classic example of how Indian foreign policy was hostage to the party's 'minority vote bank politics, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said on Monday, hours after the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party reiterated its support “for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect.” CWC is the highest decision-making body of the party.

BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya. (ANI file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Congress’s CWC resolution on the Israel war is a classic example of how Indian foreign policy was hostage to Congress’s minority vote bank politics, until Modi happened," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The national president of BJP Yuva Morcha concluded his remark with a warning. "Also, a reminder on how quickly things will go back to zero if we aren’t vigilant in 2024," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a four-hour long meeting of the Congress's highest decision-making body, the party announced its support for the people of Palestine while expressing "dismay and anguish" on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

"CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days. The CWC reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect. The CWC calls for an immediate cease-fire and for negotiations to begin on all outstanding issues including the imperative issues that have given rise to the present conflict," the resolution said.

Also read: Owaisi invokes 'late BJP leader' in Palestine solidarity remark, calls out Congress's 'shift'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At least 700 people have been killed since Hamas invaded Israel following a barrage of rocket fire on October 7. The health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said on Monday over 560 people have so far died in the Gaza Strip as Israel pounded Hamas targets for the third consecutive day.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who featured in BJP's list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, also criticised the Congress over the resolution.

"My thought is that it is the responsibility of the Ministry of External Affairs to keep the outlook of the country through the PMO on that international episode. The problem with Congress is that it moves from the country's ideas and tries to give its own thought. The same thing happened over the Doklam issue," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress leader Rashid Alvi, however, feared India's support to Israel may sour its relations with Gulf countries.

Also read: PM Modi denounces attacks in Israel, says India stands in solidarity

"Whatever is happening is very unfortunate. For the Ukraine-Russia war, the Government of India had the attitude that the war should end, and for the Israel-Palestine war also they should have had the same attitude. The Government of India should have spoken to the US and both countries. Civilians are getting killed, and there should be a ceasefire...if we support Israel, our ties with Gulf countries can deteriorate. I don't understand why the government is supporting just one country in this war," he claimed.

Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "A late BJP leader once said about Palestine that land worth billions has been acquired. We had released a post stamp for solidarity with Palestine. This shifted when Congress came into power".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On October 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a solidarity message to Israel on X, saying he was deeply shocked by the terrorist attacks.

Also read: Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel imposes total siege on Gaza, Hamas rejects talks

"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour,” Modi posted on X.

The resolution came a day after the Congress condemned the attacks on Israel.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday violence of any type never provides any solution and must stop.

"The Indian National Congress condemns the brutal attacks on the people of Israel," he said on X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said his party had always "believed that the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of self-respect, equality and dignity must be fulfilled only through a process of dialogue and negotiations while ensuring the legitimate national security interests of the Israeli people".

With inputs from PTI, ANI