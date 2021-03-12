Telangana alerts border districts amid Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra, Karnataka

The Telangana government on Friday sounded a high alert for the administrations in the districts bordering Karnataka and Maharashtra amid increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring states.

State health minister Eatala Rajender held a teleconference with collectors and medical and health officers of Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli and Jagitial bordering Maharashtra, besides Medchal-Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad and Sangareddy bordering northern Karnataka.

He issued special instructions to the officials of these districts to be on high alert due to the possibility of large-scale inflow of people from the neighbouring states into these border districts for the sake of employment, agricultural work, personal work and for attending marriages.

“We need to be careful about the people coming from the neighbouring states and ensure that there are no mass gatherings. Testing, tracing and treating should be stepped up and implemented in full scale in these border districts. The number of Covid-19 tests should be stepped up to at least 50,000 a day,” Rajender told the officials.

The minister also asked the authorities to make all the necessary arrangements in the local hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients, if there was a sudden increase in the number.

In the last 24 hours, Telangana recorded 181 new Covid-19 infections and one fatality, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,650 while the total number of positive cases is 3,00,717. As of Thursday night, there were 1,872 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

A total of 163 people recovered during this period taking the total Covid-19 recoveries in the state to 2,97,195 with a recovery rate of 98.83 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 96.8 per cent.