Home / India News / Telangana alerts border districts amid Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra, Karnataka
india news

Telangana alerts border districts amid Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra, Karnataka

In the last 24 hours, Telangana recorded 181 new Covid-19 infections and one fatality, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,650. As of Thursday night, there were 1,872 active Covid-19 cases in the state.
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Telangana health minister Eatala Rajender asked the authorities to make all necessary arrangements in local hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients, if there was a sudden increase in the number. (HT PHOTO).

The Telangana government on Friday sounded a high alert for the administrations in the districts bordering Karnataka and Maharashtra amid increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring states.

State health minister Eatala Rajender held a teleconference with collectors and medical and health officers of Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli and Jagitial bordering Maharashtra, besides Medchal-Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad and Sangareddy bordering northern Karnataka.

He issued special instructions to the officials of these districts to be on high alert due to the possibility of large-scale inflow of people from the neighbouring states into these border districts for the sake of employment, agricultural work, personal work and for attending marriages.

“We need to be careful about the people coming from the neighbouring states and ensure that there are no mass gatherings. Testing, tracing and treating should be stepped up and implemented in full scale in these border districts. The number of Covid-19 tests should be stepped up to at least 50,000 a day,” Rajender told the officials.

The minister also asked the authorities to make all the necessary arrangements in the local hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients, if there was a sudden increase in the number.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga

Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers

In the last 24 hours, Telangana recorded 181 new Covid-19 infections and one fatality, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,650 while the total number of positive cases is 3,00,717. As of Thursday night, there were 1,872 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

A total of 163 people recovered during this period taking the total Covid-19 recoveries in the state to 2,97,195 with a recovery rate of 98.83 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 96.8 per cent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP