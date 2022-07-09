Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Telangana BJP MLA, family escape cloudburst at Amaranath cave: ‘We sensed…’

The pilgrimage that began on June 30 has been suspended following the tragedy and a decision on its resumption will be taken after rescue operations get over.
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana legislator T Raja Singh.(Photo @TigerRajaSingh)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 11:40 AM IST
PTI | ByHT News Desk

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh and his family had a miraculous escape from the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir, which left at least 16 dead and dozens missing. Singh and family had reached Amarnath by a chopper and decided to descend the hills on ponies amid deteriorating weather condition, reported PTI.

Recounting the journey, the BJP legislator from Telangana told reporters that they sensed the weather situation and assumed that the chopper services would also get cancelled. Singh said he could see cloudburst about one kilometre which swept away several tents.

“We sensed that weather suddenly changed and getting deteriorated. In those circumstances chopper service would also be cancelled. So we decided to descend the hills using ponies. I could see cloudburst about one kilometer down the hills. Several tents swept away in the floods,” PTI quoted Singh as saying.

“Water was gushing through the hills and swept way some tents. My estimation is that at least 50 people were swept away in the flashflood. Army was doing a great job at Amarnath cave. But, they were helpless in these kinds of circumstances and also it was dark," he added.

The BJP MLA and his family received help from the army to reach Srinagar.

The NDRF chief informed that the NDRF team immediately engaged in the rescue work and about 40 people are still missing. At least 29 people have been rescued so far, of them nine are severly injured. Indian Army and other teams are continue to carry out the rescue operation in cloudburst affected Baltal.

