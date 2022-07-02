KCR skips welcoming PM Modi at airport for third time, triggers BJP-TRS war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Hyderabad for the BJP's national executive meet. Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao was not present at the airport to welcome the prime minister, the third instance in the six months.

The chief minister's move has triggered a fresh war of words between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti and the BJP. This after KCR would received the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha who landed in the state capital hours before the prime minister.

PM Modi was received by the state's animal husbandry and fisheries minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and several other Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders. “Why should he receive him? As per the protocol, a state representative is supposed to go and give an invitation. So, I am going there to receive him as a minister,” Yadav told news agency ANI.

KCR also accused PM Modi of killing democracy and the federal system. “You (Modi) are killing democracy and the federal system every day, you are bringing down the government which doesn't listen to you and oppressing voices that don't listen to you," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Today our Prime Minister is coming to Hyderabad and he will speak against me. It is fine, it's democracy anyone can say whatever they want," the CM added while addressing the meeting organised by the TRS.