To improve party’s expansion plans, BJP to focus on panna pramukhs

The Bharatiya Janata Party will focus on scaling up its social welfare schemes, enhance outreach towards beneficiaries and strengthen its panna pramukh campaign for improving the party’s expansion plans. The party will also initiate a Har Ghar Tiranaga campaign to give fillip to its policy of encouraging nationalism.

These decision were taken at the office bearers meeting at the ongoing national executive meeting of the party in Hyderabad.

Addressing the media, former chief minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje said organisational programmes that are important for strengthening the party were discussed at the meeting and how these can be tweaked and made more efficient.

“The party will have 200 active workers at all booths; create WhatsApp groups, find ways for wider dissemination of (the PM’s radio show) Mann ki Baat, focus on training the panna pramukhs as this is one of the most critical areas and needs to be strengthened further,” Raje said.

The party appoints panna pramukhs in each booth, who are responsible for making contact with voters. The campaign has been identified as a critical step for building connections between the party and the people.

Referring to the plan to focus on training of panna pramukhs, Raje said, “…On this rests the future election programmes. A review of the panna pramukh campaign will be held every week as this will give the party a sense of what is happening on the ground.”

The party has benefitted from the outcome of the social welfare schemes and its electoral victory in a clutch of recent state elections is attributed to the success of social welfare schemes such as free ration and subsidies power and cooking fuel. In order to leverage the goodwill generated by the schemes, the party has identified beneficiaries or labharthis as a critical constituency. In order to improve its tally for the 2024 general elections and for the upcoming set of assembly elections the party will go all out to disseminate the benefits of the social schemes and how they have helped improve the lot of the poor and the marginalised.

“How to reach the 30 crore labharthis was discussed. How to scale up the programme was also discussed at the three hour meeting,” she said.

Based on inter actions with the beneficiaries the party will also come up with interventions to tweak the schemes and make them more people-friendly.

“Rather than take them as a whole; at the state level we will take up the issue scheme by scheme and go to the people and discuss with them and see the levels to which they can be taken,” she said.

As part of the government’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsava, the Haar Ghar Tiranga campaign will be a focus area. “This will be taken up at a mass scale and be used as an andolan to reach 20 crore people,” Raje said.

She said party president JP nadda also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party’s success in recent state elections, by polls and the municipal polls.

“It was also decided that there will be special focus on outreach to reach the maximum number of booths. Strengthening the booths is very important for making contact with the workers there who actually take the party’s vision to the people and there should be a concerted campaign for antyodaya,” she said.

To a question on whether the political resolution that will be passed at the meeting will have a reference to the situation in the country post the Udaipur killing, she said, “I am sure that whatever discussion are important in the country, will figure. “

A statement will also be issued on the political situation in Telangana, Raje said.

