Telangana chief minister’s brother gets demolition notice in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA), which has been cracking down on illegal constructions that encroach on water bodies in and around Hyderabad, on Thursday issued a notice to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s brother Anumula Tirupati Reddy asking him to demolish his bungalow near a popular lake in the upscale Madhapur area. The notice, served by tehsildar of Serilingampally block on the recommendation of HYDRAA, was pasted on the residence of Revanth Reddy’s brother at Amar Cooperative Society at Madhapur. (ANI)

The notice, served by tehsildar of Serilingampally block on the recommendation of HYDRAA, was pasted on the residence of Tirupati Reddy at Amar Cooperative Society at Madhapur. The land on which the building was built is registered under the name of P Koteswara Rao.

Tirupati Reddy clarified in a statement that he had purchased the bungalow in 2015 and at the time of purchase, he was not aware that the land was classified as being within the so-called FULL Tank Level ( the maximum level when the lake or water body) of Durgam Cheruvu, the lake. He added that if the government determines that the building is indeed within the FTL, it can take “any corrective action”

Similar notices were served on as many as 204 other residents of the colonies abutting Durgam Cheruvu. Most of the buildings belong to politicians, film stars and civil servants.

Durgam Cheruvu, often referred to as ‘Secret Lake,’ is a well-known landmark at Madhapur . Over the years, encroachments have drastically reduced its area. Originally spread over an estimated 100 acres, recent measurements suggest that the lake now covers 84 acres, an official of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said.

Meelangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari held a high-level meeting with senior officials of HYDRAA, GHMC, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), revenue and irrigation departments at the state secretariat in the afternoon to discuss the legal issues arising out of the demolitions.