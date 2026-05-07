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Telangana CM seeks central approval for Hyderabad metro rail phase-II

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urged the Centre to expedite approval for the Hyderabad metro's phase-II expansion, costing ₹38,595 crore, during a meeting in New Delhi.

Published on: May 07, 2026 08:06 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
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Hyderabad Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday urged the Centre to grant early approval for the second phase of the Hyderabad metro rail project as a joint venture between the state and central governments, an official statement said.

Telangana CM seeks central approval for Hyderabad metro rail phase-II

Revanth Reddy met Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi and submitted a presentation on the proposed expansion plans for both phase-II and phase-III of Hyderabad metro.

The chief minister explained to the Union minister that the Telangana government had already prepared and submitted a comprehensive detailed project report (DPR) for phase-II of the Hyderabad metro rail, covering seven corridors with a total proposed network length of 122.9 kilometres.

According to the official statement, the estimated cost of the phase-II expansion project is 38,595 crore. The chief minister requested the Centre to approve the project at the earliest and extended financial and administrative support by partnering with the Telangana government for its execution.

The chief minister said with phase-I now under government control, the execution and integration of phase-II and phase-III projects would become easier and more efficient.

Senior officials from both the Centre and the Telangana government, including Union housing and urban affairs department secretary K Srinivas, chief minister’s special secretary B Ajith Reddy, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) managing director Sarfaraz Ahmed, state government urban transport advisor N V S Reddy and others attended the meeting.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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