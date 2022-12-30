Telangana: Cong strategist moves HC on police summons

Hyderabad

Election strategist Sunil Kanugolu on Thursday moved the Telangana high court challenging the summons issued by the cybercrime police of Hyderabad for questioning in connection with the alleged derogatory posts in the social media against chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members, people familiar with the matter said.

Kanugolu, who was hired by the Telangana Congress to work out campaign strategies for the next year’s assembly elections in the state, was served notices under Section 41-A of Criminal Procedure Code, asking to appear before the cybercrime police on Friday for questioning.

The strategist appealed to the high court to grant a stay on the execution of summons. “The petition will come up for hearing before the high court on Friday,” a Telangana Congress leader said.

On December 13, the cybercrime police raided Kanugolu’s office – Mindshare United Foundation -- at Madhapur in Hyderabad, and seized computers, laptops and mobile phones.

The police detained three persons – Menda Sri Pratap, Shashank and Trishank Sharma, who are working for Kanugolu -- on a complaint by a TRS worker that they were posting derogatory videos and messages on the social media targeting KCR and his family members, besides other party leaders.

The police, however, let them off after questioning. They declared Kanugolu as the prime suspect in the case, but he was out of the country when the raid took place. After his return to Hyderabad last week, the police issued him notices, asking him to appear before the investigating officer on December 30 for questioning.

