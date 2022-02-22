Telangana Congress chief accuses KCR of conspiring to break UPA. Explains how

Amid Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s attempt to stitch an anti-BJP front, Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy has accused the TRS chief of conspiring to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi by breaking the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Reddy said that leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray and MK Stalin are part of the UPA and KCR is trying to break this alliance.

"CM KCR doesn't have a plan to start any alliance against Narendra Modi. This is all fake. He is trying to help PM Modi. Leaders like Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray are part of UPA and KCR is trying to break this alliance and trying to help Modi. This is a conspiracy," said the TPCC chief.

Rao met Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackrey and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday amid speculations over a non-Congress opposition front. But Shiv Sena and NCP maintained that Congress will be a part of any alliance forged to take on the BJP in 2024.

Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said attempts to stitch up a Third Front have not been successful in the past.

“We have never said there would be a front without the Congress. When West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee first mentioned this (a front without the Congress), Shiv Sena was the first party to say that the Congress should be taken along with the others,” Raut told reporters in Nagpur.

Accusing the Telangana chief minister of trying to weaken Congress, Reddy said that KCR should have gone to chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Delhi if he really wanted to form an alliance.

“He made AIMIM campaign and contest in Uttar Pradesh so that Samajwadi Party loses elections and Yogi, BJP win. He has taken 'supari' from Modi and is trying to weaken Congress", claimed Reddy.

