Telangana may not invite PM to Yadadri temple function

Telangana government is unlikely to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the consecration of the renovated ancient temple of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Yadadri in Yadadari-Bhongir district on March 28, a senior official familiar with the development said on Sunday.

Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) chairman G Kishan Rao confirmed that the consecration is now going to be a low-key affair, and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has also cancelled the proposed ‘Maha Sudershana Yagam’, a week-long mega Vedic ritual, originally scheduled to be held from March 21, as a prelude to the inauguration of the temple.

“There is no formal inauguration of the renovated temple. But all the Vedic rituals that are required for the consecration will take place on March 28, and the sanctum sanctorum would be thrown open to the devotees on the same day,” he told HT. “We shall take up the Maha Sudershan Yagam at a later date, to be decided by the Vedic pundits,” Rao added.

On September 3 last year, KCR met the Prime Minister and invited him to attend the consecration of the renovated temple complex. Modi had responded positively to the invitation.

At a press conference held in Hyderabad on February 13, the chief minister, responding to a question, said he had not decided yet on inviting Modi for the inauguration of the Yadadri temple.

However, a senior official familiar with the development said the chief minister had already taken a decision to cancel the ritual during his visit to Yadadri on February 12 and gave instructions to the authorities to that effect.

“In all probability, the Sudershana Yagam might be held after the Ugadi festival on April 2. But it might not be on such a grand scale planned earlier,” the official said.

For the last few days, the government has been making arrangements for the Maha Sudershana Yagam at a sprawling 100-acre Yagna Vatika (the area where the ritual is held) adjacent to the hill shrine. The government also released an amount of ₹75 crores for the mega ritual. As many as 1,048 yagna kundas, small pyres made of bricks where the ritual is performed, were supposed to be built in the area.

For the consecration, more than 1,000 rithviks (Vedic pundits who perform the yagams) and another 3,000 assistants would conduct the ritual.

The chief minister was planning rope in the peetaadhipathis of the Vaishnava peethams (mutts) from across the country, including Badrinath, Srirangam, Jagannath, Tirupati and other holy places. Besides, he was also planning to invite all the top leaders from the central government, chief ministers, governors and ministers.

However, the political developments in Telangana underwent dramatic changes after the defeat of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) by BJP in the by-election to Huzurabad assembly seat as KCR stepped up attack on the saffron party and Modi.

The chief minister skipped the Prime Minister’s visit to Hyderabad on February 5 for the inauguration of the 216-ft statue of Vaishnavaite saint Sri Ramanujacharya. He took a broadside at Modi during his subsequent public meetings at Jangaon and Raigiri.

At the same time, he also began efforts to build up an anti-BJP front at the national level and urged the people “to throw the Modi government in the Bay of Bengal”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON