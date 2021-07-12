Telangana Congress leader Kaushik Reddy in a soup over audio clips, gets show-cause notice

Telangana Congress leader Padi Kaushik Reddy has been issued a show-cause notice for his alleged anti-party activities, reports said on Monday. The notice against Kaushik Reddy came after a viral audio clip reportedly showed him trying to persuade workers of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to canvas for him in the upcoming Huzurabad byelections.

"We have received numerous complaints and video clippings from the party functionaries with regards to your anti-party activities. You have also met KT Rama Rao, Minister," the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chairperson M Konda Reddy said in the notice, according to The News Minute.

M Konda Reddy also said that Kaushik Reddy has already been warned against anti-party activities. The News Minute reported that the Congress' disciplinary committee has sought an explanation within 24 hours Kaushik Reddy. "... failing which it will be construed that you have no explanation to offer and stern disciplinary action will be initiated against you as per the guidelines of the Congress party constitution," the notice said, The News Minute reported.

According to The News Minute, a person believed to be Kaushik Reddy can be heard in the video offering money to the TRS activist and share a list of people from his village. Kaushik Reddy reportedly claimed to be the Congress candidate for the Huzurabad assembly constituency by-poll. The Congress' Telangana unit is yet to announce their Huzurabad candidate. Kaushik Reddy contested the 2018 assembly elections on a Congress ticket.

