Telangana 2023 Live Updates for Shadnagar, KodangaI, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, JadcherIa, Devarkadra, MakthaI seats

Dec 03, 2023 04:00 AM IST

  • Get the latest vote counting trends for Shadnagar, KodangaI, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, JadcherIa, Devarkadra, Makthal seats

The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. percent. The Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Shadnagar, Kodangal, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, JadcherIa, Devarkadra, and Makthal.

Election officials check Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and polling materials at a distribution centre in Hyderabad on November 29, 2023, on the eve of Telangana state assembly elections. (AFP)

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
ShadnagarCounting to begin
KodangaICounting to begin
NarayanpetCounting to begin
MahbubnagarCounting to begin
JadcherIaCounting to begin
DevarkadraCounting to begin
MakthalCounting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Mahbubnagar constituencies:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
ShadnagarAnjaiah YelganamoniBRS
KodangaIPatnam Narender ReddyBRS
NarayanpetS.Rajender ReddyBRS
MahbubnagarV. Srinivas GoudBRS
JadcherIaCharlakola Laxma ReddyBRS
DevarkadraAlla Venkateswar ReddyBRS
MakthalChittem Rammohan ReddyBRS

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Telangana with Hindustan Times.

Telangana Assembly Elections: Live Coverage

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 01 Dec 2023 11:51 AM

    Telangana poll results: Counting to begin at 8am

    Counting for Shadnagar, KodangaI, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, JadcherIa, Devarkadra and Makthal seats will begin at 8 am

