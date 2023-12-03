Live
Telangana 2023 Live Updates for Shadnagar, KodangaI, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, JadcherIa, Devarkadra, MakthaI seats
- Get the latest vote counting trends for Shadnagar, KodangaI, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, JadcherIa, Devarkadra, Makthal seats
The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. percent. The Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Shadnagar, Kodangal, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, JadcherIa, Devarkadra, and Makthal.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Shadnagar
|Counting to begin
|KodangaI
|Counting to begin
|Narayanpet
|Counting to begin
|Mahbubnagar
|Counting to begin
|JadcherIa
|Counting to begin
|Devarkadra
|Counting to begin
|Makthal
|Counting to begin
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Mahbubnagar constituencies:
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Shadnagar
|Anjaiah Yelganamoni
|BRS
|KodangaI
|Patnam Narender Reddy
|BRS
|Narayanpet
|S.Rajender Reddy
|BRS
|Mahbubnagar
|V. Srinivas Goud
|BRS
|JadcherIa
|Charlakola Laxma Reddy
|BRS
|Devarkadra
|Alla Venkateswar Reddy
|BRS
|Makthal
|Chittem Rammohan Reddy
|BRS
Telangana Assembly Elections: Live Coverage
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 11:51 AM
Telangana poll results: Counting to begin at 8am
Counting for Shadnagar, KodangaI, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, JadcherIa, Devarkadra and Makthal seats will begin at 8 am