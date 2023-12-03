Telangana 2023 Live Updates for Shadnagar, KodangaI, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, JadcherIa, Devarkadra, MakthaI seats

The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. percent. The Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Shadnagar, Kodangal, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, JadcherIa, Devarkadra, and Makthal.

Election officials check Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and polling materials at a distribution centre in Hyderabad on November 29, 2023, on the eve of Telangana state assembly elections. (AFP)

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Shadnagar Counting to begin KodangaI Counting to begin Narayanpet Counting to begin Mahbubnagar Counting to begin JadcherIa Counting to begin Devarkadra Counting to begin Makthal Counting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Mahbubnagar constituencies:

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Shadnagar Anjaiah Yelganamoni BRS KodangaI Patnam Narender Reddy BRS Narayanpet S.Rajender Reddy BRS Mahbubnagar V. Srinivas Goud BRS JadcherIa Charlakola Laxma Reddy BRS Devarkadra Alla Venkateswar Reddy BRS Makthal Chittem Rammohan Reddy BRS

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.

Telangana Assembly Elections: Live Coverage