Telangana: Ex-BJP leader found dead in burnt car's trunk

V Srinivas Prasad, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district vice-president and businessman, was found dead in his burnt car's trunk in Telangana's Medak district on Tuesday, police said. According to the superintendent of police of the district, few accused persons set Srinivas on fire along with his car in the early hours of the day.

"After receiving information about the fire, we have noticed that Srinivas' body was lying in the car's trunk. The accused have set Srinivas along with his car on fire," said Chandana Deepti, IPS.

As the probe is still on, the corpse has been shifted to the local government hospital for post -mortem examination. A case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian penal code (IPC). Further information is awaited.