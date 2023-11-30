Telangana exit poll results: Close fight between Congress, BRS; BJP lags behind

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's reign in the state may get over after Sunday as exit polls predicted a Congress win.

According to early predictions by multiple news agencies, Congress is expected to prevail in the Telangana elections 2023 with around 58-70 seats, while KCR's party Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is predicted to win on around 45-55 seats.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AIMIM are expected to win on around seven seats each, keeping them out of the race to form a government in Telangana. According to the Republic MATRIZE exit poll prediction, both the parties are likely to get seats in single digits.

Meanwhile, the India TV-CNX exit poll results predict that BRS will retain power in Telangana with 70 out of the total 119 seats, while Congress will win around 34 seats. BJP and AIMIM will both win 7 seats each, predicted India Today.

Telangana exit poll results 2023: Early predictions

Republic-MATRIZE results

Congress - 58-68 seats

BRS - 46-56 seats

BJP - 4-9 seats

AIMIM - 5-7 seats

India TV-CNX results

BRS - 70 seats

Congress - 34 seats

BJP - 7 seats

AIMIM - 7 seats

Jan Ki Baat results

Congress - 48-64 seats

BRS - 40-55 seats

BJP- 7-13 seats

AIMIM - 4-7 seats

Today's Chanakya results

Congress - 71 +-9 seats

BRS - 33 +-9 seats

BJP - 7 +-5

Others 8 +-3

